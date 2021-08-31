Road closed due to flooding - SH16 near Bradly Road
A section of SH16 near Bradly Road is closed due to flooding.
Motorists are to follow the directions of
traffic management in the area and
expect delays.
Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model
For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>
Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>
Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>
National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>
Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010
The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>
Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>
Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home
Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>