Wellington Police step up visibility in Alert Level 3

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Wellington Police will step up their road policing visibility, including increased compliance checkpoints and road patrols, as Wellingtonians settle into Alert Level 3.

Police have noticed a significant increase in traffic across the region since the move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on 31 August.

Travel remains restricted at Alert Level 3 and is only allowed for permitted movement in your local area – for example, going to work or school if you need to, shopping, or getting exercise.

Over the coming days, Wellington Police will continue to be out and about across our region, conducting reassurance patrols and checkpoints to ensure compliance with Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Compliance checkpoints will be undertaken at fixed locations on State
Highways, as well as local roads where there have been high traffic
volumes.

Motorists can expect to be stopped and questioned about the purpose of their travel, and they will be turned around if their travel is not permitted under Alert Level 3.

“We’ve been really pleased with compliance as a whole in Wellington
District, since we went into Alert Level 4 in August,” says District
Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell.

“While we are fortunate to now be in Alert Level 3, it is not the time to lose sight of our collective goal, which is to stamp out Covid.”

“We all know what we need to do and we all need to play our part – so
please, stay in your bubble and continue to travel within your local area for permitted movement only.”

For more information about what is permitted under Alert Level 3, please visit the Covid 19 website: covid19.govt.nz

