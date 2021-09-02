Arrest Made After Aggravated Robbery Outside Pak N Save

Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after an aggravated

robbery outside Pak n Save Tamatea on Sunday 29 August.

The man allegedly approached a person sitting in their car and presented a

hammer, demanding they get out of the vehicle. He then pulled them from the

driver’s seat.

When a security guard attempted to intervene, they were threatened as well.

The man was unable to get the vehicle into gear, so fled on foot before

Police arrived at the scene.

Police have conducted a search warrant at the man’s house on Tuesday

afternoon and charged him with aggravated robbery.

“This was a very scary experience for our victim and we are delighted to

make a quick arrest,” Acting Detective Sergeant James Forgie says.

“This was a random attack but the public has a right to feel safe under

these circumstances."

The man is remanded in custody due to appear again in the Napier District

Court on September 22.

© Scoop Media

