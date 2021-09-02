Arrest Made After Aggravated Robbery Outside Pak N Save
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 5:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested a 34-year-old man
after an aggravated
robbery outside Pak n Save Tamatea on
Sunday 29 August.
The man allegedly approached a
person sitting in their car and presented a
hammer,
demanding they get out of the vehicle. He then pulled them
from the
driver’s seat.
When a security guard
attempted to intervene, they were threatened as
well.
The man was unable to get the vehicle into gear,
so fled on foot before
Police arrived at the
scene.
Police have conducted a search warrant at the
man’s house on Tuesday
afternoon and charged him with
aggravated robbery.
“This was a very scary
experience for our victim and we are delighted to
make a
quick arrest,” Acting Detective Sergeant James Forgie
says.
“This was a random attack but the public has a
right to feel safe under
these circumstances."
The
man is remanded in custody due to appear again in the Napier
District
Court on September
22.
