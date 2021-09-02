Whale Rescue - 2 September
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Whale Rescue
Whale Rescue is happy to report that Pauatahanui's orca pod
appear to have left the area overnight.
Dr Ingrid Visser
says that early morning observations from Whale Rescue's
"citizen scientist" observer network around the inlet can
find no sign of the pod of seven New Zealand orca, who have
been present since last Saturday morning.
"We suspect that
the quiet of lockdown may have drawn them in to this
unusually long stay near this heavily inhabited place.
Perhaps the increasing reappearance of people on the water
yesterday with the move to Level 3 has led to their decision
now to move on".
Yesterday Visser made a public call for
DOC to suspend plans to attempt to forcibly herd the orca
out of the inlet with multiple boats and noise devices,
saying observational evidence did not support them being in
distress.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases
49 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Wellington remains free of new discovered cases... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility
Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>