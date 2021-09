Watercare water supply update: 2 September

Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases

As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>



Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility

Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>