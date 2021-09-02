Taylor Dam closed to vehicles following extensive damage

The gates to Blenheim’s Taylor Dam have been locked to vehicles following significant damage to the dams grassed area on, or around, the evening of Monday 30 August - during Level 4 lockdown.

Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, says a vehicle or vehicles have pushed through the wooden barriers to the Taylor Dam’s lower picnic area, below the toilets, and caused extensive damage.

“At the same time as the grass damage was discovered, a seriously injured black swan was also found by a member of the public. The bird’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a car and sadly it had to be put down by a vet,” Ms Tito said.

Due to the current Covid restrictions repairs to the area cannot be carried out until a move to Alert Level 2. This means the gate at the top of the dam on Taylor Pass Road will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Ms Tito said sadly the actions of a small minority have impacted on the majority with the dam now off limits to vehicles.

A full assessment of the damage, and the cost of repairs, is yet to be determined by Council’s Parks and Open Spaces team.

If you have any information about the incident please phone the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400.

This matter has also been referred to the Police.

