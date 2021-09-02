Taylor Dam closed to vehicles following extensive damage
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The gates to Blenheim’s Taylor Dam have been locked to
vehicles following significant damage to the dams grassed
area on, or around, the evening of Monday 30 August - during
Level 4 lockdown.
Council’s Parks and Open Spaces
Manager, Jane Tito, says a vehicle or vehicles have pushed
through the wooden barriers to the Taylor Dam’s lower
picnic area, below the toilets, and caused extensive
damage.
“At the same time as the grass damage was
discovered, a seriously injured black swan was also found by
a member of the public. The bird’s injuries were
consistent with being hit by a car and sadly it had to be
put down by a vet,” Ms Tito said.
Due to the current
Covid restrictions repairs to the area cannot be carried out
until a move to Alert Level 2. This means the gate at the
top of the dam on Taylor Pass Road will be closed for the
foreseeable future.
Ms Tito said sadly the actions of
a small minority have impacted on the majority with the dam
now off limits to vehicles.
A full assessment of the
damage, and the cost of repairs, is yet to be determined by
Council’s Parks and Open Spaces team.
If you have
any information about the incident please phone the Council
on Ph: 03 520 7400.
This matter has also been referred
to the
Police.
