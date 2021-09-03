Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nearly $700k to be forfeited to Crown following gang inquiry

Friday, 3 September 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Nearly $700k to be forfeited to Crown following Wellington Mongrel Mob inquiry


A total of $692,461.60 is to be forfeited to the Crown, following an investigation into methamphetamine dealing in Porirua.

Three people associated with the Mongrel Mob were convicted in the Wellington High Court between 1 April 2021 and 20 April 2021, following a 2017 Police investigation into their roles selling and supplying methamphetamine.

The 2017 Police operation saw Wellington’s Central Asset Recovery Unit run a simultaneous Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act (CPRA) enquiry alongside the criminal investigation.

A search warrant at a Porirua address in March 2017 found Senior Patched Mongrel Mob leader Mack Charles Hunt and his wife Fern Hine Puhitai Tawhai in possession of 94.6 grams of methamphetamine, $40,594 cash and firearms.

Tawhai was stopped by Police driving a vehicle through Porirua in September 2017. During a search of the vehicle, $249,950 cash was located inside the vehicle and seized.

In April 2021, Hunt was convicted of possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of firearms, receiving a sentence of four months community detention, and nine months supervision.

Tawhai was convicted for money laundering, the possession of methamphetamine for supply, and attempting to pervert the course of justice, also receiving four months’ community detention, and nine months supervision.

A third person, Porirua man Kurt Adam Thomas, was also convicted in May 2021 for perverting the course of justice, for his role in attempting to disguise the ownership of the cash located by Police in the vehicle Tawhai was driving.

He received a sentence of 80 hours community work and five months supervision.

Police sought from the High Court in Wellington the forfeiture of $692,461.60 pursuant to the CPRA. This amount included cash totalling $291,681.59.

The intention of the CPRA is to prevent, disrupt and deter crime, denying criminals the opportunity to benefit from their offending, and reduce their ability to re-invest in criminal activity.

A judgement in favour of the Crown was released by the Wellington High Court on Friday 27 August 2021, agreeing the seized cash was tainted by virtue of being derived from the significant criminal activity of methamphetamine sales.

In addition to the seized cash, Police calculated the offenders had profited from the sale of methamphetamine to the tune of $400,780.01 during the relevant period. This profit was included in the overall amount to be forfeited to the Crown.

Two motor vehicles belonging to Hunt and Tawhai were also forfeited.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer says “This is another example of Police successfully targeting organised crime, and the harm they cause the community.

“Police are united with the community, working hard to remove methamphetamine and recover criminal proceeds from organised crime figures.

Targeting criminal groups like the Mongrel Mob has a direct effect on the supply of drugs in our community; the seizure of cash and benefits derived from this drug activity sends the message Police are working collectively with the community to prevent the harm caused by methamphetamine, preventing it from destroying our homes and families.”

Police encourage anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them on the 105 number, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer of the Central Asset Recovery Unit Wellington

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases


49 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Wellington remains free of new discovered cases... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 