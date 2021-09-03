Fatal fire - Rotorua
Friday, 3 September 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a shed fire
in Rotorua.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at
a Froude Street property shortly before 5am.
One person
was found deceased at the scene. The death is being treated
as unexplained.
A scene guard is in place.
Police and
Fire and Emergency staff will remain at the scene today
completing a scene
examination.
