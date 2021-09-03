Crash, Wainuiomata Hill - Wellington

Motorists travelling the Wainuiomata Hill are advised to expect delays after

a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened around 4pm on Wainuiomata Road at the bottom of the hill, and

there are injuries involved.

Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are advised to delay

travel as the road is blocked.

More information will be released when confirmed.

© Scoop Media

