Central Otago Environmental Society Announcement

The Central Otago Environmental Society (COES) welcomes the decision of Minister for the Environment Hon. David Parker to meet with Chair of the Otago Regional Council (ORC) Andrew Noone to discuss their recent decision regarding minimum flows on the Manuherekia.

COES has been sponsoring a petition encouraging David Parker to appoint Commissioners to govern the ORC after what is seen as manipulation of the democratic process, and continued delay over remediation of the river.

In just 6 days, the petition gained 1,500 signatures, including that of sitting Councillor and former Chair of the ORC Marian Hobbs. The petition has now been forwarded to Minister Parker ahead of his meeting with Andrew Noone.

Chair of COES, Phil Murray, says the wide support for the river is gratifying. “All we are doing is trying to give voice to the natural environment of Central Otago, which continues to be degraded by those with personal and financial stakes in preserving the status quo,” he said. “The time has come to change our practices to support the Manuherekia, which has been such an important element of our identity and heritage. We’ve reached a crisis point that requires all people of good will to make their voices heard.”

Mr Murray welcomed the proposed consultation of the Minister with the Chair of ORC, and expressed his hope that it would result in a reversal of the decision to delay setting minimum flows for the Manuherekia.

© Scoop Media

