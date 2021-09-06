Body found in Port Hills
Monday, 6 September 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Port
Hills area this morning.
We believe we know the identity
of the person but the formal identification process is
ongoing.
We will not be commenting further until this has
been
completed.
