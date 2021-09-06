Upgrade Of Wastewater Treatment Plant Begins

A small blessing took place today for the start of the upgrade to the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Banks Street.

The $38m project involves the construction of a lamella clarifier, filtration, ultra-violet disinfection, and sludge handling facilities to treat household wastewater.

The facility will result in a significant improvement to the quality of the water being discharged into the bay. It is a key component of Council’s future plans to build a wastewater wetlands to receive and naturally treat all wastewater.

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says the project signals Council’s commitment to cleaner and more sustainable wastewater treatment.

“The way we manage our water is a priority to our people. This facility will take us one step closer to achieving our goal of cleaning our moana,” she said.

Specialist contractor McConnell Dowell will carry out the upgrade in partnership with local contractors.

McConnell Dowell’s Managing Director for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands operation Fraser Wyllie says, “We are excited to be working for Gisborne District Council and with the local contractors to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure to make it more resilient, and deliver better environmental outcomes”.

The project is being funded by Council and Government’s Three Waters Reform Programme. The upgrade is expected to be completed by August 2022.

