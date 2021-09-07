Crash, Shorwell St/Fowlds Ave, Sandringham

Police and other emergency services are present at a single vehicle crash in Sandringham.

The crash was reported just before 3pm at the intersection of Shorwell Street and Fowlds Avenue.

A vehicle has crashed into a power pole, causing serious damage.

The vehicle's sole occupant has been incredibly fortunate to escape any serious injuries in this crash.

Cordons are currently in place around the intersection with Shorwell Street, while power line contractors have been requested to the scene.

Those cordons are expected to be in place for some time while the area is made safe.

