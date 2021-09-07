CEAC Supports Our Transport Industry With Covid 19 'Rapid Antigen Test' At Borders As Australia UK, And US Does

NSW has a week ago switched to “Rapid antigen tests” stating they are quick and easy and allow NSW Health to help find COVID-19 in people who do not have symptoms”.

Last week we wrote in favour of Government policy to ‘go fast to fight Covid 19’.

Now we need to “go fast with a global method ‘Rapid test’ to test fast for Covid” and our transport industry needs this as much as we do to stay ‘in front of the curve of covid 19’ as it has shown a rapid speed of infection far faster than the earlier Covid 19 strain was. We do not want any drivers sitting in their vehicles slowing the system down while the Covid 19 delta virus gets a hold on us all.

WHY?

We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol

NZ Ministry of health is using only the nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.

The current ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection.

Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test.) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19.

It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.

Ministry of Health must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19, to save citizens lives and avoid false negative throat nasal swab tests.

Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid robust controlled ‘track & tracing’ of the Covid 19.

We must have mass testing of all our whole community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

We also need to use the saliva test along with the rapid antigen test for many active workers in the population including truck drivers.

More evidence is here where the travel industry now mandating that travellers are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within three days of the start of their cruise.

