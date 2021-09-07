Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CEAC Supports Our Transport Industry With Covid 19 'Rapid Antigen Test' At Borders As Australia UK, And US Does

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 8:10 pm
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

NSW has a week ago switched to “Rapid antigen tests” stating they are quick and easy and allow NSW Health to help find COVID-19 in people who do not have symptoms”.

Last week we wrote in favour of Government policy to ‘go fast to fight Covid 19’.

Now we need to “go fast with a global method ‘Rapid test’ to test fast for Covid” and our transport industry needs this as much as we do to stay ‘in front of the curve of covid 19’ as it has shown a rapid speed of infection far faster than the earlier Covid 19 strain was. We do not want any drivers sitting in their vehicles slowing the system down while the Covid 19 delta virus gets a hold on us all.

WHY?

We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

  • We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol
  • NZ Ministry of health is using only the nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.
  • The current ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection.
  • Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test.) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19.
  • It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.
  • Ministry of Health must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19, to save citizens lives and avoid false negative throat nasal swab tests.
  • Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid robust controlled ‘track & tracing’ of the Covid 19.
  • We must have mass testing of all our whole community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.
  • We also need to use the saliva test along with the rapid antigen test for many active workers in the population including truck drivers.

More evidence is here where the travel industry now mandating that travellers are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within three days of the start of their cruise.

Carnival Cruises

Where they sail: Carnival sails large ships around the world, including popular trips to the Caribbean. The company sailed its maiden voyage on the Mardi Gras out of Florida in July.

Who needs the vaccine: All guests are required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before boarding one of Carnival's "vaccinated cruises." Unvaccinated passengers 12 and older sailing on a Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, or Maryland-based ship who are granted an exemption must provide proof of a doctor's note attesting to the medical reason they can't be vaccinated.

What other safety measures are in place: All guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within three days of the start of their cruise. All guests are also required to wear masks in many indoor areas like elevators and in the casino. Unvaccinated guests must also undergo several tests and are required to participate in "bubble" shore excursions. For cruises leaving out of Florida and Texas, unvaccinated passengers 12 and older must also obtain travel insurance.

Find out more: Carnival Cruise Line

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>


Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:




Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 