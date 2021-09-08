Representation review open for consultation

Marlborough District Council’s review of its representation arrangements for the local elections in 2022 and 2025 is now open for public consultation. The closing date for public submissions is 5.00 pm on Friday 22 October.

The Council supports Option 1 with few changes to the existing arrangements. Under this option, all wards comply with the plus or minus 10% population formula required under the legislation.

The main change proposed under Option 1 is a reduction in the number of Marlborough Sounds’ councillors from three to two. This is because the current three-councillor representation of the Sounds Ward population is much greater than the formula allows under the Local Electoral Act.

Option 1 also includes a recommendation that the Omaka Landing and Rose Manor subdivisions transfer from the Wairau-Awatere Ward to the Blenheim Ward, reflecting their urban character and close proximity to Blenheim.

Three other options are also outlined in the Consultation Document, which can be viewed at:

www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections/representation-review-2021

Copies of the Consultation Document are also available at Council offices and libraries.

Representation reviews are required every six years under the Local Electoral Act 2001. The Council will consider submissions and then adopt a final proposal, which will be advertised. Almost all elements of the Council's final proposal are subject to a right of appeal and/or objection to the Local Government Commission. The exception is the decision to establish a Māori ward, which cannot be appealed.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, no public meetings are planned for this consultation. If you would like the Council to host a videoconference meeting via Zoom before the submission period closes, please contact Mike Porter, Democratic Services Manager, at election@marlborough.govt.nz or Ph. 03 520 7400 by 5.00 pm on Friday 8 October 2021.

