UPDATE - Item located at airport, Christchurch
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police attended Christchurch Airport earlier today after
a report of an item
of interest.
This has now been
resolved and no issue was found.
People are now being
allowed back into the terminal.
Police would like to thank
the public for their co-operation while enquiries
were
being
made.
