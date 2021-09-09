Appeal For Information Following Amberley Aggravated Robbery
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 9:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Police are appealing to the public for any
information following
an aggravated robbery in Amberley
on Wednesday night.
At 10.18pm on September 8, two
offenders entered a service station on the
corner of
Carters Road and Courage Road.
The two men wore balaclavas
and were believed to be carrying a firearm.
They demanded
cash and cigarettes from the cashier before leaving with
a
small amount of both on foot.
Police are seeking
support from the community to identify these men and
are
also interested in anyone who has been offered
cigarettes for sale around the
time of the
robbery.
Those with information can contact police on 105
or anonymously on 0800 555
111 and quote the file number
210909/8284.
