Appeal For Information Following Amberley Aggravated Robbery

Canterbury Police are appealing to the public for any information following

an aggravated robbery in Amberley on Wednesday night.

At 10.18pm on September 8, two offenders entered a service station on the

corner of Carters Road and Courage Road.

The two men wore balaclavas and were believed to be carrying a firearm.

They demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier before leaving with a

small amount of both on foot.

Police are seeking support from the community to identify these men and are

also interested in anyone who has been offered cigarettes for sale around the

time of the robbery.

Those with information can contact police on 105 or anonymously on 0800 555

111 and quote the file number 210909/8284.

