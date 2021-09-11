Crash - Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Saturday, 11 September 2021, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash in
Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt.
Police were alerted to the
crash at 5.35pm.
One person is reported to be in a
critical condition following the crash.
Traffic management
is in place.
Motorists planning to travel on State Highway
2 in the area are asked to
delay their travel or take
alternative routes where
possible.
