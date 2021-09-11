Crash - Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt - Wellington



Emergency services are responding to a crash in Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt.

Police were alerted to the crash at 5.35pm.

One person is reported to be in a critical condition following the crash.

Traffic management is in place.

Motorists planning to travel on State Highway 2 in the area are asked to

delay their travel or take alternative routes where possible.

