No bookings required at CET clinic

The Central Energy Trust vaccination clinic is open for walk-ins on Tuesday, 14 September, to anyone aged 12 years and over – no appointments are required.

The clinic, at Arena Stadium 2, will operate between 9.30am and 4.30pm and people are asked to enter through Gate 5, on Pascal Street.

Deborah Davies, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Resposible Oficer at MidCentral DHB, said no identification would be required for those seeking vaccinations at the clinic.

“All we need is your name, date of birth, and email or phone number so we can send you a booking reminder for your second dose. If you know your NHI, please let us know when you arrive.”

Ms Davies said getting vaccinated would protected you, your whānau and our community in the fight against COVID-19.

“This protects you and your loved ones and lets you get back to the things you love doing.”

Both doses of the Pfizer vaccine are the required to help your body build immunity.

“The first dose helps your body create an immune response, while the second dose strengthens your immunity to the virus. For the best protection, it's important to get two doses of the vaccine.”

Walk-in Vaccination Clinic

· Central Energy Trust Arena 2, Palmerston North

· Tuesday 14 September, 9.30am-4.30pm

· No appointment needed

