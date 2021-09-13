Ngāti Whātua Are Elated, Yet Cautious About The Dome Valley Environmental Plan Change

Friday's announcement that the panel of five independent commissioners unanimously turned down Waste Management NZ’s plan change application to create a landfill in Dome Valley which is positive news for Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua. The Iwi along with nine other groups including community organisations, and Government departments have set legal proceedings in place with the Environment Court to appeal the granting of a resource consent to Waste Management.

Alan Riwaka CEO – Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua says: “We are pleased with the announcement made last Friday regarding the Dome Valley Plan Change being declined. Although a unanimous decision, once again we note Commissioner Tepania highlighted the significant and irreversible impacts on cultural and ecological values where the other Commissioners did not, which is worrying. The other Commissioners instead emphasised the risks associated with approving a Plan Change. Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua anticipates Waste Management appealing the decision and then focusing on their resource consent appeal. Our iwi will be ready for this”.

The journey is not yet over, with legal proceedings in motion within the Environment Court. Affected communities are celebrating this latest decision yet are still cautious and will not be resting on their laurels as there are still a few hurdles to get through to get the best outcome for the taiao (environment) the whenua (land) and nga uri whakahere (future generations).

