Draft Out and About—On Tracks Strategy 2021 open for public

An increase in the number of easy trails, reserves dedicated to walking, and a Track Advisory Group are all part of the Draft Out and About – On Tracks Strategy 2021.

Nelson City Council now wants to hear your thoughts on the strategy ahead of adoption this summer.

A recently completed audit of Nelson’s mountain bike trail grades reinforced what many the region already knew: that the majority of mountain bike trails currently cater to more advanced users.

Group Manager Community Services Andrew White says this demonstrates a need for a greater variety of trail options.

“By focusing on creating easier trails the Draft Strategy seeks to make trails more accessible, including to families with young children as well as the elderly.”

Making Eureka Park and the Grampians pedestrian-only is proposed. These reserves are not used much by cyclists but could provide a dedicated place for people who are wary of cyclists to walk and run.

“The strategy also focuses on existing trails rather than network expansion, an increased environmental focus, and setting up a Track Advisory Group that will help us plan, protect and improve one of Nelson’s most important assets.”

Enabling more people to easily access Nelson’s beautiful surroundings will bring both economic and health benefits to residents.

“Ensuring our trail network can accommodate more people will not only further solidify Nelson as a great place to live, visit, and to do business, but it would also improve our city’s connections to nature, and therefore our physical and mental wellbeing.”

The Out and About – On Tracks Strategy 2016 resulted in the creation of several new trails over the years for mountain bikers and walkers alike, as well as improved relationships between different track users.

White says he’s looking forward to hearing what the community has to say about the proposed Strategy.

“This plan seeks to build upon the success of the 2016 Strategy to include more trails for more people, and with projects like the Maitai Recreation Hub in development, there’s a lot to be excited about.”

To view and give feedback on the Draft Out and About—On Tracks Strategy 2021, head to Shape Nelson and search ‘On Tracks’, or visit our Customer Service Centre.

