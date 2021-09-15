Police Seek Witnesses To Whanganui Firearms Incident

14 September

Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms incident in Whanganui on Monday

night.

At around 8:40pm, Police received a report of shots fired at an address on

Puriri Street from a vehicle.

The offender/s in the vehicle have then left the scene. People were home at

the time of the incident but thankfully no one was injured.

Police have completed a scene examination and we would now like to hear from

anyone who saw a vehicle leaving Puriri Street at the time of the incident.

We’d also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the

Puriri Street, Tiki Street or Raupo Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting

210914/2820.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

E rapu ana Ngā Pirihimana i ngā kaitirotiro mō tētahi hara pū kiWhanganui

E rapu ana Ngā Pirihimana i ngā kaitirotiro mō tētahi hara ki Whanganui i

te pō o te Mane.

Nō tōna 8:40pm, i whiwhi rīpoata Ngā Pirihimana mō ētahi matā i

whakapūngia ki tētahi kāinga noho ki te tiriti o Puriri mai i tētahi

waka.

Nā konā, kua wehe ngā kaihara i te wāhi tūkino.

I te kāinga ētahi tāngata i taua wā o te hara, e whakakamoemititia ana

kāore tētahi i whara.

Kua oti i Ngā Pirihimana te whakamātau i te wāhi tūkino, ā, e pīrangi

ana mātou ki te rongo ki ētahi tāngata i kite i te waka e wehe ana i te

tiriti o Puriri i te wā o te hara.

E pīrangi hoki ana mātou ki te kōrero ki ētahi tāngata i kite i te hara,

i roto rānei i te tiriti o Puriri, tiriti o Tiki, wāhi tiriti o Raupo.

E pātaitia ana ētahi tangata me tana pārongo kia waea mai ki Ngā

Pirihimana mā 105 e whakahua ana i te 210914/2820.

E taea hoki e te tangata te tuku tūmataiti nei i te pārongo mā Crime

Stoppers mā runga 0800 555 111.

Advisory

Hei whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Ka te whakaputaina e Ngā Pirihimana

o Aotearoa ētahi kawepūrongo pāpaho i roto i te reo Māori. Ka

whakamāorihia ēnei e ētahi kaiwhakamāori. Me tiro ngā mea e rua e tino

mārama ai koe ki ngā kupu ā-ture, ā-kaupapa hoki.

New Zealand Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of our

celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo. All releases have been translated using

accredited translators. We recommend consulting both the te reo translation

and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any

legal or technical terms.

