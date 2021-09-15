Police Seek Witnesses To Whanganui Firearms Incident
14 September
Police are seeking witnesses to a
firearms incident in Whanganui on Monday
night.
At
around 8:40pm, Police received a report of shots fired at an
address on
Puriri Street from a vehicle.
The
offender/s in the vehicle have then left the scene. People
were home at
the time of the incident but thankfully no one was injured.
Police have completed a scene
examination and we would now like to hear from
anyone who saw a vehicle leaving Puriri Street at the time of the incident.
We’d also like to speak to anyone who
witnessed the incident or was in the
Puriri Street, Tiki Street or Raupo Street area.
Anyone with information
is asked to contact Police on 105
quoting
210914/2820.
Information can also be passed
on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555 111.
E rapu ana Ngā Pirihimana i ngā kaitirotiro mō tētahi hara pū kiWhanganui
E rapu ana Ngā
Pirihimana i ngā kaitirotiro mō tētahi hara ki Whanganui
i
te pō o te Mane.
Nō tōna 8:40pm, i whiwhi
rīpoata Ngā Pirihimana mō ētahi matā i
whakapūngia ki tētahi kāinga noho ki te tiriti o Puriri mai i tētahi
waka.
Nā konā, kua wehe ngā kaihara i te wāhi tūkino.
I te kāinga ētahi tāngata i taua wā
o te hara, e whakakamoemititia ana
kāore tētahi i whara.
Kua oti i Ngā Pirihimana te whakamātau i te
wāhi tūkino, ā, e pīrangi
ana mātou ki te rongo ki ētahi tāngata i kite i te waka e wehe ana i te
tiriti o Puriri i te wā o te hara.
E pīrangi hoki ana mātou
ki te kōrero ki ētahi tāngata i kite i te hara,
i roto rānei i te tiriti o Puriri, tiriti o Tiki, wāhi tiriti o Raupo.
E pātaitia ana ētahi tangata me tana pārongo
kia waea mai ki Ngā
Pirihimana mā 105 e whakahua ana i te 210914/2820.
E taea hoki e te tangata te tuku
tūmataiti nei i te pārongo mā Crime
Stoppers mā runga 0800 555 111.
Advisory
Hei
whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Ka te whakaputaina e
Ngā Pirihimana
o Aotearoa ētahi kawepūrongo pāpaho i roto i te reo Māori. Ka
whakamāorihia ēnei e ētahi kaiwhakamāori. Me tiro ngā mea e rua e tino
mārama ai koe ki ngā kupu ā-ture, ā-kaupapa hoki.
New Zealand
Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of
our
celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo. All releases have been translated using
accredited translators. We recommend consulting both the te reo translation
and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any
legal or technical terms.