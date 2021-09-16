Appeal For Information Following Fatal Matamata Crash
Police investigating a fatal crash in Matamata last
Friday are appealing for
information from the public.
Emergency services were notified at 9:35pm on
Friday of a pedestrian struck
by a car on Waharoa Road East.
The pedestrian was critically injured and sadly died at the scene.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who may have seen a pedestrian walking
on Waharoa Road East between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Friday.
Additionally we would like to hear from the
occupants of a dark coloured
vehicle that was seen pulling over and parking on the side of Waharoa Road
East near the Pollen Road intersection around 9:30pm. This vehicle then
headed south towards Matamata.
We
would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam
footage in the
area between those times.
If you
have any information please contact Police on 105 quoting
file number
210911/6369.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
He tono mō ngā pārongo mō tētahi tukinga waka aituā
He tono mō ngā pārongo mō tētahi tukinga waka aituā
Kei te tūhura Ngā Pirihimana i tētahi
tukinga waka i Matamata i mate ai
tētahi tangata, kei te inoi atu mō ngā pārongo nō te marea.
Nō te 9:35pm
i te Paraire, i whakamōhio atu ngā ratonga ohotata ki
Ngā
Pirihimana e pā ana ki tētahi tangata e hīkoi ana i tukia e tētahi waka
ki Waharoa Road East.
I whara kinotia te tangata rā, me te aha, i mate ia i reira.
Kei te pīrangi Ngā Pirihimana ki te kōrero
tahi ki a wai ake i kite i
tētahi tangata e hīkoi ana i Waharoa Road East i te takiwā o te 8:30 ki te
9:30pm i te Paraire.
Āpiti atu, kei te pīrangi mātou ki te
kōrero tahi ki ngā tāngata i noho
ki tētahi waka pango i whakatūria ki te taha o te rori ki te taha o Waharoa
Road East e tata ana ki te rīpekatanga i te rori o Pollen i te takiwā o te
9:30pm. Kātahi tēnei waka ka haere whakatetonga ki Matamata.
Kei te pīrangi hoki
mātou ki te kōrero tahi ki wai ake kei a ia
tētahi
rīkoata kāmera ā-papatohu i taua rohe, i taua wā.
Mēnā he pārongo āu, tēnā, whakapā atu ki
Ngā Pirihimana mā 105, me
te whakahua i te nama kōwae 210911/6369.
Kōrero puku atu rānei ki Crimestoppers mā 0800 555 111.
Advisory
Hei
whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Ka te whakaputaina e
Ngā Pirihimana
o Aotearoa ētahi kawepūrongo pāpaho i roto i te reo Māori. Ka
whakamāorihia ēnei e ētahi kaiwhakamāori. Me tiro ngā mea e rua e tino
mārama ai koe ki ngā kupu ā-ture, ā-kaupapa hoki.
New Zealand
Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of
our
celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo. All releases have been translated using
accredited translators. We recommend consulting both the te reo translation
and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any legal or technical terms.