Appeal For Information Following Fatal Matamata Crash

Police investigating a fatal crash in Matamata last Friday are appealing for

information from the public.

Emergency services were notified at 9:35pm on Friday of a pedestrian struck

by a car on Waharoa Road East.

The pedestrian was critically injured and sadly died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a pedestrian walking

on Waharoa Road East between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Friday.

Additionally we would like to hear from the occupants of a dark coloured

vehicle that was seen pulling over and parking on the side of Waharoa Road

East near the Pollen Road intersection around 9:30pm. This vehicle then

headed south towards Matamata.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage in the

area between those times.

If you have any information please contact Police on 105 quoting file number

210911/6369.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

He tono mō ngā pārongo mō tētahi tukinga waka aituā

He tono mō ngā pārongo mō tētahi tukinga waka aituā

Kei te tūhura Ngā Pirihimana i tētahi tukinga waka i Matamata i mate ai

tētahi tangata, kei te inoi atu mō ngā pārongo nō te marea.

Nō te 9:35pm i te Paraire, i whakamōhio atu ngā ratonga ohotata ki Ngā

Pirihimana e pā ana ki tētahi tangata e hīkoi ana i tukia e tētahi waka

ki Waharoa Road East.

I whara kinotia te tangata rā, me te aha, i mate ia i reira.

Kei te pīrangi Ngā Pirihimana ki te kōrero tahi ki a wai ake i kite i

tētahi tangata e hīkoi ana i Waharoa Road East i te takiwā o te 8:30 ki te

9:30pm i te Paraire.

Āpiti atu, kei te pīrangi mātou ki te kōrero tahi ki ngā tāngata i noho

ki tētahi waka pango i whakatūria ki te taha o te rori ki te taha o Waharoa

Road East e tata ana ki te rīpekatanga i te rori o Pollen i te takiwā o te

9:30pm. Kātahi tēnei waka ka haere whakatetonga ki Matamata.

Kei te pīrangi hoki mātou ki te kōrero tahi ki wai ake kei a ia tētahi

rīkoata kāmera ā-papatohu i taua rohe, i taua wā.

Mēnā he pārongo āu, tēnā, whakapā atu ki Ngā Pirihimana mā 105, me

te whakahua i te nama kōwae 210911/6369.

Kōrero puku atu rānei ki Crimestoppers mā 0800 555 111.

Advisory

Hei whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Ka te whakaputaina e Ngā Pirihimana

o Aotearoa ētahi kawepūrongo pāpaho i roto i te reo Māori. Ka

whakamāorihia ēnei e ētahi kaiwhakamāori. Me tiro ngā mea e rua e tino

mārama ai koe ki ngā kupu ā-ture, ā-kaupapa hoki.

New Zealand Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of our

celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo. All releases have been translated using

accredited translators. We recommend consulting both the te reo translation

and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any legal or technical terms.

