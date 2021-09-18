Good Weather No Excuse For Alert Level 4 Breaches

Sunny weather in Tāmaki Makaurau today is proving tempting for a number of people out and about in the city.

The vast majority of people are doing the right thing, however our staff have noticed the Tamaki Drive/Mission Bay area has been particularly busy.

We need people to stick to the rules to allow all of us to drop down the Alert Levels sooner.

Four people from Ōtāhuhu were given Covid infringements today after being seen fishing together at Mission Bay.

We would remind people that only essential travel is permitted under Alert Level 4, and you must keep it local.

Meanwhile, Police received information yesterday that two people had breached the southern border checkpoints using false documents and were staying in Taupo.

A message was put out to local Police staff in Taupo which included vehicle registration details.

A Constable finishing her shift yesterday afternoon noticed the vehicle, and called for further Police staff to attend to assist.

Local health authorities were advised, and the pair were arrested and summonsed to appear in court.

They have since returned to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau, 78 people have been charged with a total of 82 offences as at 5pm yesterday (17 September 2021).

Of these, 65 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 14 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop (Covid 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 182 people were formally warned for a range of offences.

To date, Police have received a total of 9,028 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Border checkpoints

The next available data for the checkpoints will be on Monday but Police can confirm only a small number of vehicles are continuing to be turned around.

© Scoop Media

