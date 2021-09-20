Stolen property located in search warrants

Turangi Police have located six snowboards, which were stolen at Turoa and

Whakapapa ski fields in July 2021.

Staff executed search warrants across four Turangi properties, between 4 and

14 September, and recovered the snowboards, which were stolen over three days

in July.

In addition to the snowboards, three firearms were also located and seized as

well as several hundred cannabis plants.

Follow up enquiries have identified five people involved in the snowboard

thefts.

The offenders will be trespassed from both Whakapapa and Turoa ski fields for

two years, and will likely face charges relating to theft, firearms and

drugs.

“The ski industry is a significant part of our local economy,” says

Sergeant Lane Demchy.

“When offending occurs on our mountain we will make every effort to hold

people accountable."

“In this case it’s great to be able to recover some of the stolen

property and return it to the rightful owners.”

