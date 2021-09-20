Stolen property located in search warrants
Monday, 20 September 2021, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Turangi Police have located six snowboards, which were
stolen at Turoa and
Whakapapa ski fields in July
2021.
Staff executed search warrants across four Turangi
properties, between 4 and
14 September, and recovered the
snowboards, which were stolen over three days
in
July.
In addition to the snowboards, three firearms were
also located and seized as
well as several hundred
cannabis plants.
Follow up enquiries have identified five
people involved in the snowboard
thefts.
The offenders
will be trespassed from both Whakapapa and Turoa ski fields
for
two years, and will likely face charges relating to
theft, firearms and
drugs.
“The ski industry is a
significant part of our local economy,” says
Sergeant
Lane Demchy.
“When offending occurs on our mountain we
will make every effort to hold
people
accountable."
“In this case it’s great to be able to
recover some of the stolen
property and return it to the
rightful
owners.”
