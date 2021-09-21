Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

OSPRI refining TBfree operations at Molesworth Station

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: OSPRI New Zealand

OSPRI’s TBfree programme is continuing to innovate and improve its operational effectiveness with the successful trialling of aerial low sow baiting and deer repellent bait at Molesworth National Park.

This winter at Molesworth and adjoining private land, the animal disease management agency completed two 1080 aerial operations over 70,000 hectares and the outcomes were excellent for possum control and deer survival in the high-country environment.

Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research carried out trials which involved the radio-collaring of possums and feral deer for tracking purposes to evaluate bait efficacy.

A new deer repellent was spread across the entire treatment areas. This performed well and was effective in minimising feral deer mortality following the aerial 1080 operations.

From the data collected and analysed:

-100 percent of radio collared possums were eradicated using three different techniques: standard broadcast, low sow broadcast and low strip broadcast

-95 percent of radio collared deer survived the standard broadcast trial

-Researchers also observed 358 non-collared deer within the treatment area, 351 were alive, 7 dead.

"The trials undertaken with Landcare Research at Molesworth are insightful and the results are especially positive. The possum control work was timed to coincide with the start of winter when food is scarce and to enable quicker detoxification of the repellent baits," says OSPRI Research Manager Dr Richard Curtis.

Currently, 1080 aerial control is the most effective tool for achieving nationwide TB eradication in cattle and deer herds by 2026. It has biodiversity benefits by reducing possum, rat, and stoat numbers, and is proven to be particularly effective in aerial baiting programmes for controlling possums - the main vectors (transmitters of TB in cattle and deer) over larger areas of forest or rough terrain like Molesworth.

OSPRI engaged beforehand with deer hunters and recreational groups, Molesworth Station, New Zealand Game Council, Department of Conservation[DoC] and landowners, to minimise disruption to farming and recreation from TBfree operations.

Dr Curtis says, "We’re aware that wild deer and hunting are valued by many people and we’re confident that the results of this deer repellent trial at Molesworth will demonstrate that we can balance the necessary possum control and reduce impacts on the immediate environment.

"You can never rule out feral deer mortality following an aerial operation, but with greater numbers of deer surviving, this will ensure a rapid population recovery throughout Molesworth."

Aerial bait sowing innovation

Aerial bait sowing trials over 9,000 hectares at Molesworth & adjoining private land has potential to reshape how OSPRI undertakes TBfree operations in the future.

In an alternative approach to improve efficiency of 1080 aerial control, the volume and density of aerial sow baits was modified.

A ‘strip sowing’ technique in the Saxton block, and a ‘low sow’ broadcast approach in the Severn block were trialled, and this has provided a 65 percent and 50 percent reduction in toxins respectively.

These techniques are expected to be more cost effective than standard 2kg per/hectares per broadcast and still achieve the necessary possum control target rates.

Both trials achieved 100 percent poisoning of possums with lower sowing rates shown to be effective in dryland habitat where the environment supports good access to bait.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OSPRI New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Ardern: Auckland To Move To Level 3


Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 