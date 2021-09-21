Dunedin Police Appeal For Information About Missing Woman



Dunedin Police are concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old Amaria Whatuira.

Amaria – who goes by the name Mia – hasn’t been seen or heard from

since early August.

Amaria was last seen at a New World on August 4

Her home address is in North East Valley, Dunedin, but she could be anywhere

in the South Island.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote the file number

210916/0897.



