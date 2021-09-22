UPDATE - Missing Person Located, West Coast

Police have now located the 29-year-old man who was reported missing earlier

today.

He was found safe and well on the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near

Westport.

His initial condition appears very good, and he is currently being checked by

medical staff.

Police would like to thank the Westport Land Search and Rescue team and the

public for their assistance.

