Serious Crash – Roy’s Hill - SH50 - Hastings
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on SH50, Roy’s
Hill which happened at 3.15pm this afternoon.
One person
has sustained serious injuries in this incident.
The road
will be closed between Maraekakaho Road and Ngatarawa Road
for several hours as the Serious Crash Unit examine the
scene.
We advise motorists to avoid the area if
possible.
