Serious Crash – Roy’s Hill - SH50 - Hastings

Police are responding to a serious crash on SH50, Roy’s Hill which happened at 3.15pm this afternoon.

One person has sustained serious injuries in this incident.

The road will be closed between Maraekakaho Road and Ngatarawa Road for several hours as the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

We advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

