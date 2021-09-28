Free Bus To Get Vaccinated

Council and Go Bus are providing free bus travel on scheduled services to help residents get to their Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

It is part of a combined effort to boost vaccination attendance across the region, and support those who rely on public transport for travel.

To use this free bus travel, it must be the day of your vaccination appointment and you must show your booking confirmation -- either a letter, email, or text on your cell phone -- to the bus driver.

This free travel is on offer until the end of the year.

