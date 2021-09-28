Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Raglan Arts Weekend Festivities Kick Off This Week

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Raglan Arts Weekend

This week signals the start of the popular Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW), with the opening of the Preview Exhibition on 1st October 2021, revealing 84 artworks from the seaside town’s top art talent.

The exhibition will run for three weeks ahead of RAW, which is planned for the three-day Labour Weekend from the 23rd to 25th October 2021.

Every year, thousands of visitors head to the sunny seaside town to get a taste of the creativity and artistic talent that Raglan is known for. Armed with trail maps, visitors plan self-guided routes around the beautiful West coast town and its immediate surrounding areas, visiting artists in their unique studio spaces and buying art, some of it which is internationally recognised and of a very high standard.

The Old School Arts Centre gallery space, the hub for RAW, this week becomes ‘home’ to several RAW showcase artworks, as well as the extremely popular 300x300s which will be sold for $200 each, a fraction of their usual price, to raise funds for the not-for-profit event. This year’s exhibition theme is: ‘And Then We Paused/ Reflections of a Covid World’ and interested parties have to be quick to secure pieces before they are snapped up.

“The theme was decided upon pre-Delta, when NZ was largely Covid free after the first lockdown,” says Nicky Brzeska, RAW Co-ordinator. “It’s even more appropriate now with the current state of affairs, and we know it will resonate with a lot of people who are keen to get an artwork that illustrates this complex snapshot in time,” she says.

This year’s event is the biggest yet, at 42 artists, including 13 new artists, and covers a really broad range of media: sculpture, painting, photography, metal work, encaustic, print making, illustration, pottery, weaving, textile art and designer jewellery.

RAW is moving from strength to strength with the advertising and grants that are backing the popular arts festival, including a grant for the second year running from the highly respected Chartwell Trust. This year, the team has developed a new “Raglan Arts Guide’ booklet, launched a new web site and purchased professional branded artist signage with the funding.

The Preview Exhibition will be open every day from 1st October (including weekends) from 10am until 2pm until 25 October 2021 at the Old School, 5 Stewart Street, Raglan.

RAW will be held over Labour Weekend 23-25 October 2021 - studios will be open 10am until 5pm.

All details can be found at the new web site www.raglanartsweekend.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Raglan Arts Weekend on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

ALSO:




 
 



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 