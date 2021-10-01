Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Welcome To Waipapa: SH10 Improvement Project Bolsters Towns Transport Connections

Friday, 1 October 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The growth of Waipapa and Kerikeri has been acknowledged and boosted by a revitalised transport corridor that’s making journeys safer for motorists and people walking or on bikes.

Waka Kotahi marked the completion of the SH10 Waipapa Corridor Improvements Project today, with opening of a bridge on Maritime Lane over the Whiriwhiritoa Stream and the extension of that road, complementing the new roundabout at the intersection of SH10 and Waipapa Road, which has been operational since late 2020.

“This area was once served by an intersection which caused drivers some apprehension. We’ve had great feedback about the much-improved township access and changes with the roundabout enabling traffic to move more efficiently during peak times,” says Steve Mutton Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Te Tai Tokerau me Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Waipapa is a key connector on the Twin Coast Discovery Route, which is important for domestic trips, inter-regional freight and connecting tourism attractions across Northland. Improving this experience is key to supporting the area’s economic development.”

Locally, linking Klinac Lane and Maritime Lane provides an alternative route, making travel around Waipapa township easier and safer by removing the need to travel along the state highway to get between the northern and southern sections of the town.

In addition, Waipapa’s walking and cycling connections are now much more appealing with more crossing points including a shared pathway along SH10 which links in with a council bike path on Waipapa Road.

“As a largely rural area, Northland is necessarily very reliant on vehicles for travel, so it’s important we use any opportunity to make walking and cycling a viable option for people. The health benefits of this are clear, but making walking and cycling a more attractive, efficient and safer choice will also help us meet our climate change and emissions reduction goals.”

Those navigating through the roundabout will be welcomed by four waka-based sculptures, designed and created by our treaty partners Ngāti Rēhia, which acknowledge the four maunga that mark the edges of the rohe– Orongo, Rangitane, Pokaka and Whakataha.

“Waka Kotahi is always looking for ways to help revitalise and improve communities as part of our infrastructure works, the beautiful sculptures and landscaping really add to the area. We thank Ngāti Rēhia for their mana and continued support throughout the project,” says Steve Mutton.

The $24.5m project, which also includes the renewal of stormwater infrastructure, was funded through the Provincial Growth Fund and the National Land Transport Fund.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 