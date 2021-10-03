Update: Homicide investigation, Ōtorohanga

The Police investigation is ongoing today following a homicide in Ōtorohanga last night.

Initial inquiries indicate the 34 year-old Te Kuiti man died after an altercation between two groups following an earlier ‘road rage’ incident.

Police do not believe the groups were known to each other prior to yesterday’s events.

One of the groups arrived on Maniapoto Street at about 6.30pm in two vehicles.

Police have now located both vehicles and they will be forensically examined.

A section of Maniapoto Street/SH3 remains cordoned while the scene examination continues.

“This was an incredibly violent attack in a very public place, and we want to let our Ōtorohanga community know we're clearly focused on identifying and locating those involved," says Waikato Police Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

A post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow.

"We expect to be in a position to release details about the victim's identity after this and we're working closely with his family and ensuring they are supported."

Police still want to talk to anyone who has not yet come forward with information. They can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 211002/2797.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.

