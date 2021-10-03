Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update – 3 October 2021

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, eight people have been charged with a

total of eight offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm

yesterday (Saturday 2 October 2021).

Of these, five were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two were for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a

Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, 15 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 1833 105-online breach notifications relating

to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper

Hauraki.



