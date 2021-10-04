Police Training Exercise In Kapiti
Monday, 4 October 2021, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As part of our regular training for our specialist teams,
Police will be undertaking a training exercise in Kapiti on
Friday 8 October.
The exercise will take place in
Queen Elizabeth II Park between 9am and 3pm.
The Royal
New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) will be supporting the
training exercise with an NH90 helicopter.
Our
specialist teams undertake this type of tactical training
regularly at various locations around New
Zealand.
During the training exercise, there will be a
visible police presence in the area of Queen Elizabeth II
Park, including staff carrying firearms.
Members of
the public in the area will also hear noise from the
helicopter.
Police would like to reassure the public
that there is no cause for alarm.
Police are grateful
to the Park Ranger and RNZAF for their support and
assistance.
We would also like to acknowledge that
these types of training exercises could not happen without
the support of our local communities, and we thank them for
their assistance and
cooperation.
