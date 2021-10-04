Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s Weekend Missions

On the morning of Friday, October 1, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a male patient in his sixties suffering a cardiac event in Whakatane. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

At midday, the helicopter was tasked to Auckland Hospital to retrieve a patient who had suffered a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital.

Later that afternoon, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Colville for a male patient in his sixties suffering a medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, October 2, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a male patient in his sixties experiencing respiratory difficulties from Whakatane Hospital. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Upon returning to Waikato, the helicopter was called to Thames Hospital for a female patient in her seventies suffering a medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital.

The following day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital to transport a male patient in his sixties who had sustained hand injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a single-vehicle crash near Te Mapara, South of Te Kuiti. The female patient, and driver of the vehicle, was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Your rescue helicopter will continue to remain operational throughout level 3. Missions like these would not be possible if it weren’t for the generous donations from the public. Keep the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter operational 24/7 by donating today at rescue.org.nz.

