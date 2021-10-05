Fatal Crash, Rotorua

04 October

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Rotorua over the

weekend.

The vehicle struck a streetlight on Te Ngae Road shortly after 11pm on

Saturday.

One of the vehicle’s occupants sustained critical injuries and was taken to

hospital, where they have since died.

Three others sustained moderate to minor injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

