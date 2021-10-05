Serious Crash, Weka Pass - Canterbury
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 October
Emergency services are responding to a serious
crash on SH 7 (Weka Pass Road)
between Waipara and
Waikari.
Police were notified of the two-car crash at
about 10:15pm.
Initial indications are that there are
serious injuries.
The road is closed and motorists are
advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
