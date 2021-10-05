Serious Crash, Weka Pass - Canterbury

04 October

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 7 (Weka Pass Road)

between Waipara and Waikari.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at about 10:15pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.



