Serious Crash, Waikouaiti-Waitati Road, Karitane - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 1

(Waikouaiti-Waitati Road).

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash at about 7:20am.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media

