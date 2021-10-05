Serious Crash, Waikouaiti-Waitati Road, Karitane - Southern

Police can now confirm one person has died following a serious crash on SH 1 (Waikouaiti-Waitati Road) this morning.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at about 7:20am, which is reported to have involved a truck, a ute and a car.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene.

The stretch of road is expected to be closed to all traffic for some time while the scene is cleared.

Light vehicles will be diverted at Coast Road, and heavy vehicles will need to seek alternative routes.

© Scoop Media

