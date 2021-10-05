Serious Crash, Waikouaiti-Waitati Road, Karitane - Southern
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 8:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on SH 1 (Waikouaiti-Waitati Road) this
morning.
Emergency services were notified of the crash
at about 7:20am, which is reported to have involved a truck,
a ute and a car.
Sadly, one person has died at the
scene.
The stretch of road is expected to be closed to
all traffic for some time while the scene is
cleared.
Light vehicles will be diverted at Coast
Road, and heavy vehicles will need to seek alternative
routes.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>