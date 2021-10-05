Serious Crash - SH 1, Te Horo - Central
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 8:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 1
between Peka
Peka and Te Horo.
Police were notified of
the two-car crash at about 7:50pm.
Initial indications
are that there are serious injuries.
The road is currently
closed in both directions and motorists are asked
to
avoid the area or expect lengthy delays.
The Serious
Crash Unit have been
advised.
