Serious Crash - SH 1, Te Horo - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 1 between Peka

Peka and Te Horo.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at about 7:50pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are asked to

avoid the area or expect lengthy delays.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

