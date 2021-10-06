Missing Person, Wellington

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of missing 70-year-old Gloria Reriti.





Gloria was last seen in the Hutt Valley area shortly before midnight on 5 October.

She is of average build, about 157cm tall, and is possibly wearing black or leopard print tights.

Gloria is believed to be in the Naenae or central Lower Hutt area and may be using public transport.

Police have concerns for her wellbeing and extensive enquiries are being made to locate her.

If you have seen Gloria or have any information which could assist Police in locating her, please get in touch via 111 and quote file number 211006/4224.

