Keep New Zealand Beautiful Welcomes Kaiapoi Community Branch

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful

Not-for-profit organisation Keep New Zealand Beautiful will now have another Community Branch in the Canterbury region.

Keep Kaiapoi Beautiful will be run by a Julie-Ann Brownlee, who was inspired to start the branch after noticing all the litter on the streets in her local area.

"I've become just like my mother, who would always notice and comment on all the rubbish she saw on the streets, and I thought to myself, why not do something about it?" says Julie-Ann.

Julie-Ann admits that starting a branch is quite out of her comfort zone so she plans to take it slowly as she works out how the branch can best make an impact in the Kaiapoi area. She hopes to encourage others in her community to get involved and create some awareness on the litter issues.

"I visited Stewart Island once and admired how all the locals there, both young and old, just pick up any litter they see as they move around the Island. If we all did that here can you imagine how good Kaiapoi would be!"

Kaiapoi locals can find out more about the branch by contacting Julie-Ann via the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website.

By starting a branch in your community, you can help Keep New Zealand Beautiful to create a better New Zealand. For more information on Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s existing Community Branches, or how to start one in your local area, please visit www.knzb.org.nz.

