Keep New Zealand Beautiful Welcomes Kaiapoi Community Branch
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful
Not-for-profit organisation Keep New Zealand Beautiful
will now have another Community Branch in the Canterbury
region.
Keep Kaiapoi Beautiful will be run by a
Julie-Ann Brownlee, who was inspired to start the branch
after noticing all the litter on the streets in her local
area.
"I've become just like my mother, who would
always notice and comment on all the rubbish she saw on the
streets, and I thought to myself, why not do something about
it?" says Julie-Ann.
Julie-Ann admits that starting a
branch is quite out of her comfort zone so she plans to take
it slowly as she works out how the branch can best make an
impact in the Kaiapoi area. She hopes to encourage others in
her community to get involved and create some awareness on
the litter issues.
"I visited Stewart Island once and
admired how all the locals there, both young and old, just
pick up any litter they see as they move around the Island.
If we all did that here can you imagine how good Kaiapoi
would be!"
Kaiapoi locals can find out more about the
branch by contacting Julie-Ann via the Keep New Zealand
Beautiful website.
By
starting a branch in your community, you can help Keep New
Zealand Beautiful to create a better New Zealand. For more
information on Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s existing
Community Branches, or how to start one in your local area,
please visit www.knzb.org.nz.
