Arrests Following Firearms Incident In Invercargill
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 11:28 am
Invercargill Police have arrested four people in relation
to a firearms incident on Saturday 2 October where a person
received gunshot wounds to their back.
Following the
execution of search warrants this week in relation to the
incident three men and a woman have been arrested.
A
26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been charged
with firearms offences, and a 36-year-old man has been
charged with firearms and drug offences. All are due to
appear in Invercargill District Court
today.
Additionally a 25-year-old man has been charged
with offences in relation to possession of ammunition,
resisting police and assaulting police. He has appeared in
court and been remanded in custody to 12
October.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and
as the matter is before the court Police are not in a
position to comment further at this
time.
