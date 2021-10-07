Arrests Following Firearms Incident In Invercargill

Invercargill Police have arrested four people in relation to a firearms incident on Saturday 2 October where a person received gunshot wounds to their back.

Following the execution of search warrants this week in relation to the incident three men and a woman have been arrested.

A 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been charged with firearms offences, and a 36-year-old man has been charged with firearms and drug offences. All are due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

Additionally a 25-year-old man has been charged with offences in relation to possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police. He has appeared in court and been remanded in custody to 12 October.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and as the matter is before the court Police are not in a position to comment further at this time.

© Scoop Media

