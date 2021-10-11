Police Arrest Man Following Napier Robbery

A man has been arrested in Kāpiti this morning in relation to the aggravated

robbery of a Napier retail premise yesterday afternoon.

Police were notified just before 2pm yesterday of a robbery at a retail

premise on Gloucester St, Greenmeadows.

A man allegedly entered the store holding an axe and threatened staff before

taking a quantity of cash and cigarettes. He fled the scene prior to Police

arrival.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 32-year-old man was located at a Paraparaumu address early this morning and

is due to appear in the Porirua District Court today facing charges of

aggravated robbery and breaching conditions.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery and are seeking information

from the public which may assist. Anyone who was in the Gloucester St area

yesterday and saw anything suspicious, or has any other information, is asked

to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 211011/8890.



