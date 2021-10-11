Police Arrest Man Following Napier Robbery
Monday, 11 October 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been arrested in Kāpiti this morning in
relation to the aggravated
robbery of a Napier
retail premise yesterday afternoon.
Police were
notified just before 2pm yesterday of a robbery at a
retail
premise on Gloucester St,
Greenmeadows.
A man allegedly entered the store
holding an axe and threatened staff before
taking a
quantity of cash and cigarettes. He fled the scene prior to
Police
arrival.
No one was injured in the
incident.
A 32-year-old man was located at a
Paraparaumu address early this morning and
is due
to appear in the Porirua District Court today facing charges
of
aggravated robbery and breaching
conditions.
Police are continuing to investigate the
robbery and are seeking information
from the public
which may assist. Anyone who was in the Gloucester St
area
yesterday and saw anything suspicious, or has
any other information, is asked
to get in touch by
calling 105 and quoting file number
211011/8890.
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>