Super Saturday Vaccination Week Begins In MidCentral Rohe

Monday, 11 October 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

A nationwide push for COVID-19 vaccinations has commenced in the MidCentral rohe and will culminate in a Super Saturday event on 16 October.

To support this Government initiative, MidCentral DHB (MDHB) aims to vaccinate as many people as possible and will hold several bespoke vaccination clinics around the rohe.

COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said MDHB has increaed its vaccination capacity to be able to deliver 15,000 doses during the week.

“We’re urging the community to get behind this campaign as the more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against the virus,” Ms Warren said.

“To do this, we’re encouraging employers to allow employees flexiblity to get vaccinated during the week if possible.

“We’re also asking you to start conversations with your friends and family about the vaccine, why it’s important and to encourage them to seek reliable information from the Ministry of Health.

Ms Warren encouraged those who have only had one dose of the vaccine to get their second dose. Both doses should be three weeks apart.

Local businesses and organisations are contributing spot prizes for those who gets vaccinated and a bouncy castle will be erected at the Central Energy Trust Arena clinic on Saturday.

Anyone who needs to be tested is encouraged to visit the testing centre at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.

Confirmed vaccination clinics for the week are listed below and can be found on MDHB’s website and Facebook page.

Head to Healthpoint for up-to-date times, dates and details – including a list of clinics at GP Practices and pharmacies – or call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829). Some clinics require bookings or are for priority populations, so please check first.

Palmerston North

Arena 2 (inside stadium)

Central Energy Trust Arena (drive through)

The Plaza

Fitzherbert Central Site

Massey University Concourse (mobile clinic)

Massey University Rehab Road (mobile clinic)

Needle Exchange (mobile clinic)

Te Wakahuia Manawatu Trust

Bestcare Whakapai Hauora, Palmerston North

Village Medical

WW Clinic on Grey

City Health Pharmacy

Cook Street Pharmacy

Unichem Terrace End Pharmacy

Victoria Medical Centre

Kauri Healthcare

The Palms Medical Centre

Pasifika Clinic (Bill Brown Park)

Bunnings (Mobile Clinic)

Botanical Road Pharmacy (Mobile Clinic)

Ashhurst (Mobile Clinic)

Tararua

Rangitāne o Tāmaki Nui A Rua COVID-19 Vaccination centre

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua COVID-19 Vaccination centre

Dannevirke The Hub COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Woodville Health Centre

Pahiatua Medical Centre

Horowhenua

Raukawa Whānau Ora

Berry’s HealthCentre Pharmacy

Horowhenua COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Te Waiora Community Health Services

Manawatū

Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata, Feilding Civic Centre

Feilding HealthCare

Ōtaki

Ōtaki Medical Centre

Hamish Barham Pharmacy

Te Wānanga o Raukawa - Ngā Purapura COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

