Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hospitality Workers Continue To Apply For Support From 'Help For Hospo' Initiative

Monday, 11 October 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Help for Hospo

A fund called Help for Hospo is continuing to support hospitality workers in need, distributing privately donated funds to those needing additional support beyond wage subsidy and other means. More than $60,000 has been distributed and the fund continues to build, with generous donations from suppliers and individuals. An auction of well known NZ wines is live now through The Wine Auction Room (wineauctionroom.com) with all funds going to #helpforhospo.

Founder of the #helpforhospo initiative Blair Duncan, says he has been touched by the generosity of donors, including suppliers to the industry, an acknowledgement of the symbiotic nature of the industry. Applications received are indicative of need.

“There is no doubt the hospitality industry faces a challenging road ahead. As businesses navigate the way forward, help for hospo is designed to support workers directly, providing a little immediate support to those who have had their income significantly affected. The impact of lockdowns has affected some businesses more than others. Many of our suppliers have continued to drive relatively healthy business revenue. Their support of Help for Hospo acknowledges the role hospitality workers play in showcasing their products to customers”.

Blair himself was moved to create HelpforHospo after hearing stories from within the industry of people needing assistance, particularly those trying to support dependents. His initial donation of $10,000 was matched by others and #helpforhospo was created as a means to distribute those funds.

Hundreds of applications have been received and these continue to grow each day. Funds are being disbursed directly to approved applicants via minimum $100 payment.

Businesses, including Hellers, Lion, and Negociants, have contributed to the fund, alongside well known NZ wine brands such as Man O War, Dogpoint Wine, Astrolabe and more.

The Wine Auction Room is currently holding an online auction of donated stock from NZ’s finest labels including Amisfield, Aurum, Burn Cottage, Gibbston Valley, Greystone, High Garden, Lawson’s Dry Hills, Luna Estate, Maude Wines, Mt Difficulty, Muddy Water, Redmetal Estate, Spy Valley, Te Awanga and Valli. All funds raised will go towards #helpforhospo to be redistributed to those in need. The auction is live now at www.wineauctionroom.com

The #helpforhospo initiative will continue so long as funds are available.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Help for Hospo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 

Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 