Hospitality Workers Continue To Apply For Support From 'Help For Hospo' Initiative

A fund called Help for Hospo is continuing to support hospitality workers in need, distributing privately donated funds to those needing additional support beyond wage subsidy and other means. More than $60,000 has been distributed and the fund continues to build, with generous donations from suppliers and individuals. An auction of well known NZ wines is live now through The Wine Auction Room (wineauctionroom.com) with all funds going to #helpforhospo.

Founder of the #helpforhospo initiative Blair Duncan, says he has been touched by the generosity of donors, including suppliers to the industry, an acknowledgement of the symbiotic nature of the industry. Applications received are indicative of need.

“There is no doubt the hospitality industry faces a challenging road ahead. As businesses navigate the way forward, help for hospo is designed to support workers directly, providing a little immediate support to those who have had their income significantly affected. The impact of lockdowns has affected some businesses more than others. Many of our suppliers have continued to drive relatively healthy business revenue. Their support of Help for Hospo acknowledges the role hospitality workers play in showcasing their products to customers”.

Blair himself was moved to create HelpforHospo after hearing stories from within the industry of people needing assistance, particularly those trying to support dependents. His initial donation of $10,000 was matched by others and #helpforhospo was created as a means to distribute those funds.

Hundreds of applications have been received and these continue to grow each day. Funds are being disbursed directly to approved applicants via minimum $100 payment.

Businesses, including Hellers, Lion, and Negociants, have contributed to the fund, alongside well known NZ wine brands such as Man O War, Dogpoint Wine, Astrolabe and more.

The Wine Auction Room is currently holding an online auction of donated stock from NZ’s finest labels including Amisfield, Aurum, Burn Cottage, Gibbston Valley, Greystone, High Garden, Lawson’s Dry Hills, Luna Estate, Maude Wines, Mt Difficulty, Muddy Water, Redmetal Estate, Spy Valley, Te Awanga and Valli. All funds raised will go towards #helpforhospo to be redistributed to those in need. The auction is live now at www.wineauctionroom.com

The #helpforhospo initiative will continue so long as funds are available.

