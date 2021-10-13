Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stubbing Out Vaping In Public Places

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

The proposal to include vapefree as part of smokefree in the Hurunui District was adopted at today’s Strategy and Policy Committee Meeting.

The changes have been made in consultation with representatives from the Cancer Society and Canterbury District Health Board, who are considered to be effectively and respectively representing the public interests of the district.

This strategy has been reviewed to ensure it is up to date and in line with the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, which is about creating an educational tool to encourage and promote smokefree and vapefree behaviour in public places particularly where children and young people are present.

The vapefree areas of consideration align with the current smokefree areas in the District. These include all Council playgrounds, all Council Parks and Reserves, all Council swimming pools, all Council cemeteries, within a 10 metre radius of the main entrances of all Council Libraries, Service Centres, Community facilities and halls, all indoor areas of Council rental properties, all events run by Council, and the current Hanmer Springs smokefree and vapefree zone which includes the entire CBD.

Cr Mary Holloway of Hanmer Springs said this idea has been presented to the Hanmer Springs Community Board twice, and it received great support.

“It will create better awareness around health, and will certainly mean less people smoking and vaping within the CBD,” said Cr Holloway.

Smokefree signage is to be installed in all smokefree and vapefree environments, with most areas already having this. Areas to be signed up are Waiau Reserve, Motunau Recreation Reserve, Gore Bay Reserve, Omihi Reserve Playground and the nine Council cemeteries.

These signs will be complimentary of Smokefree New Zealand and Cancer Society.

“This is a really good soft approach to fit in with the national message,” said Chairman of the Strategy and Policy Committee Cr Geoff Shier.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,719 Overall Cases


There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 today, 2 in Waikato and 53 in Auckland. 1,172 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,975,273 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 