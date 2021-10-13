Stubbing Out Vaping In Public Places

The proposal to include vapefree as part of smokefree in the Hurunui District was adopted at today’s Strategy and Policy Committee Meeting.

The changes have been made in consultation with representatives from the Cancer Society and Canterbury District Health Board, who are considered to be effectively and respectively representing the public interests of the district.

This strategy has been reviewed to ensure it is up to date and in line with the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, which is about creating an educational tool to encourage and promote smokefree and vapefree behaviour in public places particularly where children and young people are present.

The vapefree areas of consideration align with the current smokefree areas in the District. These include all Council playgrounds, all Council Parks and Reserves, all Council swimming pools, all Council cemeteries, within a 10 metre radius of the main entrances of all Council Libraries, Service Centres, Community facilities and halls, all indoor areas of Council rental properties, all events run by Council, and the current Hanmer Springs smokefree and vapefree zone which includes the entire CBD.

Cr Mary Holloway of Hanmer Springs said this idea has been presented to the Hanmer Springs Community Board twice, and it received great support.

“It will create better awareness around health, and will certainly mean less people smoking and vaping within the CBD,” said Cr Holloway.

Smokefree signage is to be installed in all smokefree and vapefree environments, with most areas already having this. Areas to be signed up are Waiau Reserve, Motunau Recreation Reserve, Gore Bay Reserve, Omihi Reserve Playground and the nine Council cemeteries.

These signs will be complimentary of Smokefree New Zealand and Cancer Society.

“This is a really good soft approach to fit in with the national message,” said Chairman of the Strategy and Policy Committee Cr Geoff Shier.

