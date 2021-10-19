Arthur’s Pass Highway, SH73, Remaining Closed Again Today And Overnight
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
The Arthur’s Pass/Otira gorge route linking the West
Coast and Canterbury will remain closed for the rest of
today and overnight, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The next update on the highway’s status will be around 10
am Wednesday morning 20 October.
A slurry of rocks
yesterday from a new slip above the western end of the Rock
Shelter on the Otira gorge, SH73, closed the road
mid-afternoon and overnight. Scree and boulders from the
steep slope above the shelter continued to fall with the
rain, blocking the lower end of the road.
“The slope
is being sluiced today using a helicopter,” says Moira
Whinham, Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager for the
West Coast.
“While sluicing has reduced the material
at the margins of the slip, continued heavy rain in the area
is causing ongoing rockfall. The rockfall will be reassessed
tomorrow once the weather eases.”
The sluicing is
weather and wind dependent.
The Rock Shelter was built
in 2001 after the Viaduct was completed. It was built to
protect road users and their vehicles from rockfall and
slips which regularly occur at this part of the winding road
between the top of Arthur’s Pass and
Otira.
