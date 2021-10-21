Ministry Of Health Adds Taumarunui To Wastewater Testing
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council
Medical Officer of Health Waikato, Dr Richard Vipond has
requested Council to start testing wastewater from the
Hikumutu Wastewater Treatment Plant in Taumarunui for
COVID-19.
Council Environmental Manager Stuart Watson
said although there is currently no evidence of COVID-19 in
Taumarunui the decision by the Ministry of Health to start
wastewater testing is a precautionary move to confirm if
COVID-19 has spread into our area.
"As testing
resources are limited the Ministry of Health who determines
what populations to test needs to take a strategic approach
on where to test,” he said.
In this case the
decision to start testing Taumarunui's wastewater is in
response to COVID-19 being in neighbouring
regions.
Council has just received the test kits and
the first wastewater samples will be taken on Monday next
week (25 Oct).
The testing will now be done weekly as
a normal course of business.
If test results show that
COVID-19 is in the Taumarunui population the health
authorities have a range of response measures.
These
include pop-up testing and vaccination clinics through to
increasing the Alert Level.
Ohakune and Raetihi will
not be tested for now but that could easily change if their
situation
does.”
